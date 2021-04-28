Southwestern Illinois College receives $7.5 million for new manufacturing academy

Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville is one of two downstate community colleges receiving money from a $7.5 million grant to establish a manufacturing training academy, according to a press release from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office on Wednesday.

The $15 million for the two academies comes through the Rebuild Illinois capital plan. The academies intend to provide hundreds of Illinois residents the opportunity to develop the skills for a career in advanced manufacturing. Heartland Community College in Normal is the other recipient.

State funds will be met with $4.95 million in matching commitments, as well as other support from regional employers and partners to establish the academies.

At SWIC, the Advanced Manufacturing Center will break ground in 2021 to build a 31,100 square-feet lab space. Students will start by fall 2022.

SWIC is creating a program to prioritize the recruitment of minority and women students.

“In light of the unemployment rate and economic distress in the area, it is more crucial than ever that students embark on a viable career pathway that leads directly to steady employment paying a living wage or better,” said SWIC President Nick Mance in a statement.