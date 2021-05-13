Belleville high schools are first in St. Clair County to offer students COVID vaccine

Belleville Township High School 201 is the first school district in St. Clair County to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for its students.

Students with parental consent and their family members will be eligible to received their shots at either of District 201’s campuses on May 24 and 25.

Students won’t have classes those days and Superintendent Brian Mentzer said getting vaccinated at school could be less intimidating than some other options.

“It’s not a mandatory thing, it’s a community service,” Mentzer said. “ … It is a service for individuals who want it or need it.”

Nearly a quarter of the 171 new COVID-19 cases in St. Clair County the week before Tuesday were in children and teenagers, according to data from the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.

As more adults are inoculated — more than 33% of St. Clair County’s population was fully vaccinated as of Wednesday — local case numbers among older age groups have largely tapered off.

Back in February and March, when many local districts were working with the health departments to vaccinate their staffs, Mentzer said about 575 of the district’s employees were vaccinated through the educator clinics in St. Clair County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved vaccinations for children ages 12 to 15 on Wednesday.

“I’ve already asked the question: if we know there’s going to be an expanded age group, can we make a modification?” Mentzer said of District 201’s plans for a vaccine clinic before the vaccine was approved for younger kids.

Mentzer said the district would look at opening up appointments at the two high schools for those younger students if the age group was expanded. If there are still appointments available next week, it would look at opening it up to the high schools’ feeder districts, which include Belle Valley 119, Belleville 118, Grant 110, Harmony-Emge 175, High Mount 116, Millstadt 160, Pontiac-William Holliday 105, Signal Hill 181, Whiteside 115 and Wolf Branch 113.

Children can get vaccinated at other sites as well, including at the mass vaccination site at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville.

Already, a couple hundred people have indicated they’re interested in getting vaccinated through the school clinics, Mentzer said. Medical personnel will be available on-site to answer questions about the vaccine and provide information.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will help participants get a second appointment. Mentzer said he expects the second dose would be administered at a similar clinic at the high schools.

While Belleville 201 is the first district in St. Clair County to host an optional vaccine site for students, it won’t be the last. East St. Louis School District 189 said it is working with East Side Health District to organize a clinic. St. Clair County Health Department confirmed it has been working with other districts and schools, but no other sites have been confirmed yet.