IL education superintendent says schools should resume full, in-person learning in fall

Illinois schools could be required to offer fully in-person learning this fall, as youth vaccinations are underway and federal health officials roll back mask mandates.

Illinois State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala is recommending the State Board of Education vote to approve her declaration: “Beginning with the 2021-22 school year, all schools must resume fully in-person learning for all student attendance days, provided that ... remote instruction be made available for students who are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and are under a quarantine order by a local public health department or the Illinois Department of Public Health.”

The state board will vote on the resolution supporting Ayala’s declaration on Wednesday. The resolution as made available Friday night as part of the board agenda.

Illinois schools were forced to close in March 2020 because of COVID-19. By the fall, many districts were able to operate with hybrid plans, which included both in-person and remote components. Still, many districts, especially in urban areas, stayed remote well into the school year.

Ayala’s declaration notes several recent developments with COVID, both nationally and in Illinois, including that the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine was approved this week for children as young as 12 and that Illinois is on pace to enter Phase 5 — the final phase — of the Restore Illinois Plan on June 11.