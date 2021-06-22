East St. Louis 189 hires retired Belleville superintendent to handle district finances

In this March 2017 file photo, retired Belleville District 201 Superintendent Jeff Dosier speaks at the Belleville Chamber of Commerce’s Issues & Eggs breakfast at Bellecourt Place. The long-time educator joined East St. Louis District 189 as its chief financial officer. tvizer@bnd.com

A former superintendent of Belleville Township High School District 201 has come out of retirement to be the chief business official for East St. Louis District 189, overseeing the district’s finances.

Jeff Dosier retired from Belleville in 2020, after 13 years in the district, nine of them as superintendent.

District 189 Director of Communications Sydney Stigge-Kaufman said Dosier has overlapped with his predecessor, Sherry Whitaker, for the last month. Whitaker will retire this summer. She’s been with East St. Louis Schools since 2019, according to her LinkedIn page.

Dosier officially starts his new position on July 1.