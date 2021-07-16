Freeburg High School decides its mask policy for the new school year

Freeburg Community High School 77 will be mask- and vaccine-optional for staff and students in the fall.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new school reopening guidance on July 9 that was quickly adopted by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The new emphasis is on local decision making based on local COVID-19 conditions.

In St. Clair County, 41% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to data from IDPH. The seven-day rolling positivity rate as of Monday was 7.2%. The positivity rate for all of Illinois is 2.3%.

Fully vaccinated people are generally not required to wear masks, except in some situations, like on public transportation. People ages 12 and older are eligible for the vaccine.

While many unit and elementary districts are contending with making policies around students who aren’t eligible for the vaccine, the students at Freeburg High School should all be old enough to get vaccinated, if they choose.

Superintendent Greg Frerking told the school board Thursday that it will still be recommended that unvaccinated staff and students wear masks, and that masks will be available in the office.

“We’re not going to go around and ask for students’ vaccination cards,” he said. “ … We don’t feel like we need to be the mask or the vaccination police.”

The return-to-learn plan was unanimously approved by the board with little discussion, and there were no public comments Thursday night.

Per the CDC guidance, school buses are considered public transportation, and so everyone aboard will be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

“Our bus drivers are not going to be chasing people down and forcing them to wear a mask,” Frerking said.

The new plan, which includes social distancing students 3-feet apart when possible and giving teachers the option of using plexiglass barriers in their classrooms, follows all of the current guidance, Frerking said.

He also told the board that if the district’s policies are not in line with the latest guidance, it could trigger insurance liability issues should a student or staff member be diagnosed with the virus.