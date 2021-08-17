School is starting in southwest Illinois. Here’s where youth COVID cases stand

For many schools starting this week and next, it will be the first time students are in-person for five full days a week since COVID first shut down schools in March 2020.

But while schools are working to give students the most normal experience they can, the pandemic isn’t over. After case numbers lulled in June, the delta variant of the virus is pushing new infections and hospitalizations back up.

Children under the age of 12 are the last major demographic to remain ineligible for the vaccine. The COVID vaccine has only been authorized for emergency use in those ages 12 and up. While clinical trials are underway for younger children, authorization hasn’t come in time for the new school year.

COVID cases in youth ages 5-17, meanwhile, are the highest they’ve been statewide since April.

Cases have been climbing consistently since the end of June, with 3,705 new cases the week ending Aug. 7, which is the most recent data available from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The peak for youth cases was the beginning of January, with 10,578 new cases a week.

In southwest Illinois, case numbers are similarly climbing.

As of Aug. 7, St Clair County had 145 new youth cases in one week, which was the highest it’s been since that January peak. The same is true of Madison County, which had 127 new cases in the week ending Aug. 7.

With only 13 new cases that week, Monroe County isn’t seeing the same kind of spike, but after a summer of averaging three or fewer new cases a week, those cases are rising as well.

Citing rising cases and the delta variant, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order requiring masks be worn inside all Illinois schools regardless of vaccination status on Aug. 4. Other safety mitigations, like social distancing 3 feet whenever possible and sanitizing hard surfaces, will also stay in place this year.

The vast majority of new cases are in those who are unvaccinated, including children. As of Wednesday, 12% of the COVID cases in St. Clair County were patients ages 10 and under, according to the county health department.