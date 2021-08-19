Two southwest IL school districts among 26 put on probation over COVID mask violations

More than two dozen Illinois school districts are on probation after flouting the statewide mask requirements for staff and students inside schools.

In the metro-east, Red Bud CUSD 132 in Randolph County and Carlyle CUSD 1 in Clinton County are both on the list.

Once districts are put on probationary status, they have 60 days to create and enact a corrective action plan. Failure to do so could compromise state funding.

“This district will not go there,” Red Bud Superintendent Jonathan Tallman said in a phone interview Thursday. “Our district will not have our state funding threatened.”

Tallman said he is having a conference with State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala on Tuesday, which will start the 60-day timeline. There are no sanctions against schools in those first 60 days.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate was announced Aug. 4, which Tallman said was “extremely frustrating,” not only because it rolled back local control, but because the requirement came so close to the start of the school year.

“It is very challenging,” he said. “Ever since this pandemic, guidance has changed and it’s left us as school districts constantly having to be nimble and communicate that with our parents and students, and they get frustrated as well.”

Carlyle Superintendent Annie Gray was not immediately available Thursday.

The Red Bud school board meets Thursday night. Amending the corrective action plan is on the agenda. Tallman said he expects a large turnout.

While Tallman is frustrated with the lack of local control, he said a lawsuit would be an “unwise” use of funds.

“There’s always the thought of litigation, but all of the litigation that’s been filed [over COVID executive orders] has confirmed the governor’s authority,” he said. “We could always pursue that, but if you look at every single one of these cases, they fail.”

At least two lawsuits have already been filed against Pritzker over the school mask mandate this year.

Several superintendents from around the state — but neither Gray nor Tallman — addressed the Illinois State Board of Education during the board meeting’s public comment on Wednesday, with most advocating for local control when it comes to COVID mitigation measures.

The following Illinois school districts are on probation, according to NBC Chicago:

Carlyle CUSD 1: Clinton County

Benton CCSD 47: Franklin County

Warsaw CUSD 316: Hancock

Patoka CUSD 100: Marion County

Red Bud CUSD 132: Randolph County

Durand CUSD 322: Winnebago County

North Clay CUSD 25: Clay County

West Central CUSD 25: Henderson County

Wayne City CUSD 100: Wayne County

North Wayne CUSD 200: Wayne County

La Harpe CSD 347: Hancock County

Field CCSD 3: Jefferson County

Beecher City: CUSD 20: Effingham County

Edwards County CUSD 1: Edwards County

Flanagan-Cornell District 74: Livingston County

Abingdon-Avon CUSD 276: Knox County

Brimfield CUSD 309: Peoria County

Central CUSD 3: Adams County

Vandalia CUSD 203: Fayette County

Cornell CCSD 426: Livingston County

Odell CCSD 435: Livingston County

Flora CUSD 35: Clay County

Woodlawn Unit School District 209: Jefferson County

Oblong CUSD 4: Crawford County

South Central CUD 401: Marion County

Hamilton Co CUSD 10: Hamilton County

Six other schools were previously nonrecognized or on probation but are now on track to having their recognition restored:

Timothy Christian Middle School: DuPage County

Timothy Christian High School: DuPage County

Spoon River Valley CUSD 4: Fulton County

Ewing Northern CCSD 115: Franklin County

Meridian CUSD 15: Macon County

Unity Christian School: Williamson County

The Belleville News-Democrat has made an open records request for the letters sent by the Illinois State Board of Education to school districts to start the probationary process.