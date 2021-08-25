St. Louis Public Schools staff will have to get the COVID vaccine this fall

St. Louis Public Schools will require employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this fall.

The school board unanimously approved the COVID vaccine mandate Tuesday night, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Staff members can apply for medical or religious exemption; if approved, they will be tested for COVID twice a week.

All other staff members must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.

The teachers union supported an even stricter vaccine mandate that would cover not only all employees, but all eligible students as well, according to KSDK 5. The COVID vaccine is available to anyone ages 12 and up.

The Ferguson-Florissant School District was the first in the St. Louis metro area to require staff vaccinations. In Illinois, Chicago Public Schools are requiring the COVID vaccine.

Many metro-east school districts hosted voluntary vaccine clinics for staff and students this year, but they have been optional.