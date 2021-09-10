East St. Louis schools continue to offer wraparound trauma care to students, families

Whether it’s gun violence or a deadly accident, traumatic events aren’t disconnected from the rest of the community.

Last year, East St. Louis School District 189 expanded its trauma counseling services to nights and weekends with the Wraparound Wellness Center. Peer and professional counseling and other emotional support services are still available to students and families during the school day.

“We don’t want to normalize trauma, like we just wake up and go to school the next day and everything’s OK,” said Tiffany Gholson, director of parent and student support services in the district. “ … We’re in a small community, so you’ll always have some connection.”

The Wraparound Wellness Center staff is seen as a first response, along with law enforcement, Gholson said. They’re present on police scenes, accident scenes and at hospitals to try to identify and support those in the midst of the crisis.

“We’re seen as a necessity, and I think that’s important,” Gholson said.

It can be trickier at hospitals, where, especially with COVID-19, there are stricter limits on who and how many people are allowed inside. But Gholson said her staff will still sit out in the parking lot, because there’s always people out there waiting for updates.

“We’re going to assume anyone outside the hospital for that child is worthy of support,” she said.

In the immediate aftermath of a traumatic event, there might be basic needs that should be addressed first. Once students and families are ready to unpack and grieve, District 189 staff can help with counseling services.

District 189 families who need support or services can start by either calling their child’s school and asking for a social worker or calling the Wraparound Wellness Center at 618-646-3998.