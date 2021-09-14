Education

How many kids in your southwest IL county have COVID-19? Here’s the most recent data

New weekly COVID cases in southwest Illinois youth
New weekly COVID cases in southwest Illinois youth Megan Valley

Region 4 in southwest Illinois had its smallest week over week increase in youth COVID cases since June, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, Bond, Clinton and Washington counties.

In the week ending Sept. 4, the region had 553 new cases among youth ages 5 to 17. The week prior, there were 534 new cases reported.

The region’s new reported weekly cases has increased week over week since June, but the first week of September marked the smallest increase since then.

