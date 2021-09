Parents against mask mandates rally outside of Silver Creek Elementary School before the July 26, 2021, Triad Unit 2 School Board meeting. dholtmann@bnd.com

Parents of some Triad Community Unit School District 2 students have filed a lawsuit asking that their kids be allowed to go to school without masks.

Here is a copy of the lawsuit so you can read all the details about their request and why they are making it.:

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 12:09 PM.