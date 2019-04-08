Boy ‘surfing’ on car roof tumbles off, run over by parents, California cops say

A 10-year-old boy “surfing” on the roof of a car fell off and was run over by his parents, suffering critical injuries, police in California City, California, say. The boy was dragged under the car. Getty Images

A 10-year-old boy “surfing” on the roof of a car driven by his parents suffered critical injuries Friday when he fell off in California City, California, KGET reported.

The boy tumbled off the roof in front of the car, which ran him over and dragged him a short distance, according to the station. The accident took place just after 4 p.m.

A family friend says the boy has been hospitalized in critical condition with “broken shoulders, a broken pelvis and some fractured ribs,” KERO reported.

Police are continuing their investigation, according to the station. No charges have been filed against the parents.

In 2018, a 15-year-old boy died on Long Island, New York, after falling off while “surfing” on the roof of an Uber vehicle, Newsweek reported. Ryan Mullen died later that night at a sleepover at a friend’s house.

The Uber driver has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges in the incident, according to the publication.

