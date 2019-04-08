Off-duty deputy fatally shoots brother who knifed relatives at party, Calif. cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An off-duty Southern California deputy killed his brother at a family party over the weekend after the brother attacked family members with a knife, deputies said.

Humberto Miranda, a 26-year-old San Bernardino County deputy who lives in Fontana, shot his 28-year-old brother Israel Miranda around 9 p.m. on Saturday at a home in Bloomington, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.

Deputies responded to the home on reports of shots fired and discovered people gathered in the front yard, including Israel Miranda, “who was suffering from gunshot wounds,” deputies said.

He was taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies said that a third man — Sergio Miranda, 24 — had a cut on his hand after the incident, but he declined treatment.

Homicide detectives discovered Israel Miranda “was on active parole and had a history of violence,” the sheriff’s department said.

The fight began with several family members arguing in the home’s front yard on Saturday night — and during that argument, “Israel armed himself with a knife and assaulted family members,” deputies said.

That’s when Humberto Miranda, the off-duty deputy, shot his brother, according to the sheriff’s department.

Neither Sergio or Humberto Miranda — who were described as victims in the sheriff’s department news release — were arrested following Israel Miranda’s death, the San Bernardino Sun reports. Authorities characterized the investigation as an attempted murder and homicide case.

Deputies said they will submit the case to the district attorney.