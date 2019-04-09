Camel named Jeffrey takes a ‘little adventure’ into PetSmart, Michigan video shows

Watch as a camel explores a Michigan PetSmart Inspired by Oliver the Ankole-Watusi steer that visited a Texas Petco to test the store's leashed animal policy, a petting zoo brought a camel to a Michigan PetSmart. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Inspired by Oliver the Ankole-Watusi steer that visited a Texas Petco to test the store's leashed animal policy, a petting zoo brought a camel to a Michigan PetSmart.

A camel strolled into a PetSmart... and the “little adventure” was captured on video.

The one-humped Arabian camel, named Jeffrey, cruised through the pet store in Muskegon, Michigan, on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Jeffrey, 12, “loves people, so we took him on a field trip,” a spokeswoman with Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo said, according to the Free Press. “Obviously, we wanted to show off a little bit. He’s a big star here.”

In the petting zoo’s video, the giant pet can be seen as he first walked through the store’s sliding glass doors. Jeffrey had to duck his head down — and his hump’s fur grazed the top of the door, video shows.

Once the camel cleared the entrance, he began cruising through the middle of the store, the video shows. He walked right along the much-too-small pet beds, past the pet food and up to the grooming counter before making his way out of the store.

Along the way, Jeffrey the camel met with unsuspecting customers who gave him some attention.

That “field trip” was partly inspired by a video of a long-horned steer strolling through a Petco in Texas, petting zoo spokeswoman Jenny Ferels said, according to the Free Press.





Oliver the steer is a Texas-sized pet, and his owners took him into Petco to test the store’s ‘ALL LEASHED PETS ARE WELCOME’ policy, the Wichita Eagle previously reported.

“They welcomed Oliver the African Watusi with open arms,” owner Vincent Browning wrote last month. “The staff members here are always super friendly and courteous to us.”

At PetSmart, the In-Store Pet Policy says leashed or confined dogs, cats, small animals and other domestic pets are allowed in stores.

“All other pets are considered nontraditional and are not permitted in our stores,” the policy states.

While Jeffrey the camel may be “nontraditional,” the store does say it can modify that policy at anytime.

Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo is a fifth-generation family farm in New Era, Michigan, according to its Facebook page.

At the zoo, you can “get up close and personal with over 75 unique animals,” the Facebook page says. “Look for donkeys, llamas, goats, ponies, bunnies, and deer. Some of our more exotic residents include wallabies, lemurs, and even camels!”