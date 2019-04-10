Umpire catches boos for depriving Finn the Bat Dog of his moment of glory at game

See fans boo umpire for tossing bat away from team’s bat dog A minor-league umpire caught major-league boos from Las Vegas baseball fans Tuesday after tossing a bat off the field as Finn the Bat Dog raced out to retrieve it, video shows. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A minor-league umpire caught major-league boos from Las Vegas baseball fans Tuesday after tossing a bat off the field as Finn the Bat Dog raced out to retrieve it, video shows.

A minor-league umpire caught major-league boos from Las Vegas baseball fans Tuesday after tossing a bat off the field as Finn the Bat Dog raced out to retrieve it, video shows.

And he’s still catching heat for it Wednesday on social media.

“Might be the loudest boo in the history of umpires,” reads a post on Finn’s official Twitter account with the video.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Finn is an official bat-dog for the Las Vegas Aviators, a triple-A baseball team affiliated with the Oakland Athletics, CBS Sports reported. The incident took place Tuesday night during a game against the Sacramento River Cats.

In the video, the umpire tosses a discarded baseball bat out of the way before Finn can reach it, but the dogged bat-dog does his duty by retrieving the bat from the sidelines as the crowd erupts in boos at the unnamed ump.

“I still love you guys though!!” concludes the post on Finn’s official Twitter account.

Finn might be forgiving, but the intrepid bat-dog’s multitude of online fans are decidedly not. Even Minor League Baseball weighed in.

“Sheesh, ump. Let Finn The Bat Dog do his job! Smh,” read a post by an official Minor League Baseball account on Twitter.

SHARE COPY LINK The adorable Greensboro Grasshoppers team dog is just trying to do his job. "Lou Lou," trained to retrieve player's bats, tried to grab one from Jhonny Santos after Santos thought he walked. The at-bat, however, wasn't over.

“This ump didn’t let Finn the Bat Dog do his job and honestly, I’ve never hated an umpire more…” wrote a fan on Twitter.

“Finn The Bat Dog deserves a public apology from that ump!!” read another Twitter post supporting Finn.

“The best argument for Robot Umps yet,” chided another Twitter post. ”RoboUmp wouldn’t take the bat away from a very good bat dog. You don’t see Finn trying to call balls and strikes do you, blue? Stay in your lane.”

“Let me be clear,” wrote one super-fan on Twitter. “I would die for Finn the Bat Dog.”

To be fair, some commenters suggested the umpire might have been playing fetch with Finn — while others said he did the right thing by not slowing down the game to wait for Finn to collect the bat.