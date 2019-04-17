Port-a-potty fluid spills after DUI suspect overturns truck, Calif. cops say

California Highway Patrol officers in Stockton said a tanker truck near Linden apparently drifted off the road, over-corrected and overturned — spilling port-a-potty fluid on the road. Officers suspect drunk driving. CHP - Stockton

The hashtag California Highway Patrol officers used to describe a crash on Monday afternoon summed it up best: This was a “#crappysituation.”

Stockton highway patrol officers discovered port-a-potty fluid spilling out of an overturned truck at 1:35 p.m. when they responded to a one-vehicle crash on Clements Road near Linden, according to a highway patrol Facebook post.

Officers said it looked like the driver of the tanker truck had drifted off the road — and then crashed the truck by over-correcting.

The driver, who was not identified by police, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after officers determined the driver had been drinking alcohol, according to the Facebook post. The crash occurred north of Linden in rural San Joaquin County.

Officers said the driver had minor injuries and got treatment.

Photos shared by highway patrol appear to show the front of the truck totaled and the hood broken off. Another picture shows liquid flowing away from the crashed truck.

Facebook commenters had a field day with the post, though many noted that the crash could have ended differently if another vehicle had been involved.

“Make the suspect clean it up with his bare hands,” one commenter wrote. “I bet he’ll think twice about driving drunk then.”