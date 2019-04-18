Boy or girl? Zion’s dunk creates baby gender reveal moment for NC couple, video shows

Zion Williamson helps with baby gender reveal Former Duke basketball star Zion Williamson helped out team video specialist Nolan Elingburg and his wife with one of his monster dunks to reveal the gender of their baby. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Duke basketball star Zion Williamson helped out team video specialist Nolan Elingburg and his wife with one of his monster dunks to reveal the gender of their baby.

Basketball star Zion Williamson made one of his signature moves on the court — this time to help a North Carolina couple reveal the gender of their baby.

It was all to create a special moment for Nolan Elingburg and his expectant wife, Danielle, WFMY reports.

Nolan works for the Blue Devil Network, taking videos of action during Duke University basketball games, report the station and ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

For the couple, Williamson dunked a ball, which revealed blue-colored confetti to indicate the baby is a boy, according to a video Duke men’s basketball posted Wednesday on Twitter.

The player won’t stick around Duke for long. He’s declared for the NBA Draft in June.

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat sports Zion Williamson is heading to the NBA April 15, 2019 04:45 PM