Thieves hit Pennsylvania hospital — and swipe $450,000 in colonoscopes, cops say

Thieves caught on video stealing $450,000 in colonoscopes from hospital, cops say Lower Merion Township police released surveillance video showing thieves breaking into a secure area at Lankenau Hospital in Pennsylvania and taking $450,000 worth of Olympus colonoscopes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lower Merion Township police released surveillance video showing thieves breaking into a secure area at Lankenau Hospital in Pennsylvania and taking $450,000 worth of Olympus colonoscopes.

A Pennsylvania hospital is out $450,000 in medical supplies after thieves stole “numerous” colonoscopes, according to local authorities.

Lower Merion Township police released surveillance video Wednesday showing the three people — two men and one woman — who are suspected of grabbing the Olympus colonoscopes on April 20 at Lankenau Hospital in Wynnewood, police wrote in a Facebook post.

The theft occurred after the thieves got into a secure area at the hospital, police said.

After making off with the medical devices, the three people in the video left in a newer four-door Jeep Wrangler, according to police.

Authorities described the three suspects as a white man in his early 20s “possibly wearing a wig with curly hair and glasses,” a man in his late 40s in a gray fedora and a woman in her late 20s.

Gastroenterologists use colonoscopes on patients for the “removal of foreign bodies, excision of tumors or colorectal polyps (polypectomy), and control of hemorrhage,” according to the World Health Organization. The handful of colonoscope models listed on Olympus’ website include video cameras.

Police encouraged anyone who can identify the individuals in the video to contact Lower Merion Township police.

Lower Merion Township Police Detective Sgt. Michael Vice told CBS that “just thinking about it logically, you would think that this would not be something the average person would know, No. 1, what it is, and No. 2, where it’s kept.”