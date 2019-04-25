Trump tells Fox News’ Hannity that Biden is ‘not the brightest bulb in the group’

President Donald Trump speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 25, 2019, as part of the activities for Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at the White House. AP

President Donald Trump appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program Thursday night and responded to former Vice President Joe Biden’s announcement that he’ll run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“I’ve known Joe over the years,” Trump told Hannity over the phone. “He’s not the brightest light bulb in the group, I don’t think, but he has a name that they know.”

Trump then ticked off a list of what he said were his own accomplishments in the White House, including getting rid of the Affordable Care Act individual mandate, low unemployment numbers and building up the military.

“The economy is setting records,” Trump said. “Nobody is even close.”

Biden announced his candidacy in a video earlier in the day. A veteran of President Barack Obama’s administration and a longtime former senator from Delaware, Biden enters a crowded field of dozens of fellow Democrats seeking the party’s nomination to take on Trump in the 2020 election.

Trump tweeted earlier in the day to welcome "Sleepy Joe" to the race.





Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty - you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2019

“He’s a pretty sleepy guy,” Trump told Hannity when asked to describe Biden during the show. “He’s not going to be able to deal with (Chinese President Xi Jinping) … he’s not going to be able to do the job.”

Hannity promoted the television interview on his show as the first with the president since Robert Mueller’s redacted report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election was released.

“It was a very bad two years for this country,” Trump said of the investigation. “It’s very important for the country to find out how this whole thing started.”