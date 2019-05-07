Oregon man who offered ICE agent $4,000 to deport wife faces prison time, court rules

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents gather before serving an employment audit notice at a 7-Eleven convenience store, in Los Angeles in 2018. An Oregon man who offered to pay an ICE agent up to $4,000 to deport his estranged wife and her son to El Salvador will serve four months in prison, a judge ruled on Monday. The Associated Press file

When a federal ICE agent from Oregon pulled over on a drive to Washington to ask a man why he was following him, he got a surprising answer, a U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.

Antonio Oswaldo Burgos, 48, told the Portland-based immigration agent that he’d pay $3,000 to have his estranged wife and her son deported to El Salvador, The Columbian reported.

Burgos and his wife were in the process of divorcing, when he first approached the agent in May 2018, KPTV reported. The agent reported the offer to ICE.

Burgos contacted the agent three more times, eventually boosting his offer to $4,000 and making a $2,000 down payment, KOIN reported. He also wanted the woman’s child from a previous relationship deported, prosecutors say.

Authorities arrested Burgos in late June at another meeting set to deliver the rest of the money, The Oregonian reported. He pleaded guilty to bribery of a public official in November.

A judge Monday sentenced Burgos to four months in prison on the charge, KPTV reported.





“This is a nation that respects and upholds its laws and Constitution, not the conceit of angry men,” wrote the U.S. Attorney’s Office in a sentencing memo, The Oregonian reported.





