Perfume thieves led chase — until they tried jumping railroad tracks, Calif. cops say

Napa, California, police said thieves who stole thousands in perfume from an Ulta store led cops on a chase that ended with them trying to jump railroad tracks at a dead end but deflating the tires on their car.

Two Northern California women were arrested Tuesday after authorities said they stole perfume worth thousands of dollars and tried to escape police.

American Canyon police tried to pull the women over on Highway 29 in Napa County after the pair fled an Ulta Beauty store with nearly $4,000 in stolen products — but the women kept driving and a chase began, the Napa Police Department wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Police said that eventually the women ran up against railroad tracks at a dead end on South Napa Junction Road, the Napa Valley Register reports.

“The suspects attempted to jump the railroad tracks in American Canyon and it was unsuccessful,” police wrote in the post. “The suspects were caught and arrested.”

Police said the attempt to jump the tracks flattened the vehicle’s tires, according to the Register.

Authorities identified the women as 19-year-old Shamajai Levon Jack and 18-year-old Akaila Mai Sunxian Elder of Fairfield, and said they tried to escape on foot after the silver Honda’s tires deflated, but they were arrested, the Register reports.

Photos from the scene show the car loaded up with stolen goods, according to police.

“This is the car we got in a short pursuit with today,” American Canyon police wrote in a Facebook post sharing a photo from the incident, adding that the suspects’ choice to use “panties to cover the license plate” was “kinda suspicious.”

Police said the women face robbery charges rather than just theft because workers at the beauty supply store were scared of the pair, the Register reports.

“The suspects physically confronted the employees who tried to prevent them from leaving, and that’s why they are charged with strong armed robbery,” said Napa police Lt. Todd Shulman, according to KPIX.

Both women are being held in a Napa County jail on $200,000 bail, according to online jail records.

A manager at the Ulta store declined to comment, KPIX reports.