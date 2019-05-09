Van fleeing police kills popular dog walker, five dogs in crash, California cops say

Jessica Bingaman, 41, a popular dog walker, and five dogs died when a van being chased by police slammed into her SUV in Long Beach, California, police say. A vigil drew 100 people, including many clients, and friends have established a GoFundMe account to raise money for her daughter and funeral expenses. Screengrab from GoFundMe

Twice a week, California dog walker Jessica Bingaman would load six dogs into her SUV for an all-day romp — hikes, play days and long walks, the Long Beach Post reported.

The 41-year-old called the excursions “Pack Days,” according to the publication. “She poured her heart and soul into those dogs,” said friend Rachael Cianfrani.

On Tuesday, a stolen van fleeing Long Beach police slammed into Bingaman’s SUV during one such trip, killing her and five of the six dogs with her, KTLA reported.

“It was going so fast it was just a white streak,” said witness Juanita Gaglio, KNBC reported. The van went through a stop sign going at least 60 mph before hitting Bingaman’s car, Gaglio said.

Firefighters spent 20 minutes removing Bingaman from the wreckage following the 11:30 a.m. collision, but she later died of her injuries, KNBC reported.

Police arrested Javier Oliverez, 43, of Los Angeles, on suspicion of “evading a police officer, felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter,” KTLA reported.

More than 100 people remembered Bingaman, mother of a 10-year-old girl, at a vigil Wednesday night, the Long Beach Post reported.

“She was very adventurous,” said Don Anne Lawson, Bingaman’s mother, according to the publication. “She was very vibrant and outgoing. She was always like that.”

“She made my day better even when her’s were worse,” said friend Ann Hovatter, the Long Beach Post reported.

Other friends and clients of her dog-walking business, The Pawtenders, also remembered Bingaman, KABC reported.

“She loved the outdoors, she loved exercise, she loved yoga, “ said client Denise Lee, according to the station. “Just happy-go-lucky.”

“She loved her daughter with all her heart, and she loved the dogs that she took care of,” said neighbor Denise Thomson, KABC reported.

A GoFundMe account to raise money for Bingaman’s daughter and funeral expenses had collected nearly $15,000 of a $50,000 goal by Thursday morning.

As that fundraising effort continues, those mourning Bingaman’s passing are left wondering if the tragedy could have been avoided.

“Its just ridiculous that the police were chasing a stolen car at 60 mph,” Tammie Lusko, a Long Beach resident, told KABC. “Why?”

