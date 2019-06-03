Dad dies battling dog that attacked his 5-year-old daughter in driveway, Iowa cops say

Dog Bite Prevention and Awareness Tips The CDC reports that dogs bite 4.5 million people annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The CDC reports that dogs bite 4.5 million people annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.

Police arrived to a gruesome scene in the yard of an Iowa home last week.

Officers responding to reports of a dog attack Friday morning found a man on his back in the front yard, caught in the jaws of an “aggressive” dog, the Fort Madison Police Department said.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said officers “had to shoot the large animal because he wouldn’t release (the) man,” KCCI reported.

After helping that victim, police found another man, 33-year-old Robert Quick, “lying in the doorway, suffering from the dog attack,” police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Quick asked paramedics to help his 5-year-old daughter who had been bitten in the face, according to police.

All three victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, the Hawk Eye reported, but Quick was pronounced dead at the emergency room.

Officers praised Quick’s response, saying he “undoubtedly saved (his daughter’s) life by his actions,” WGEM reported.





A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for Quick’s funeral expenses. The page says he suffered a heart attack at the scene, but police say Quick’s cause of death is still being investigated.

According to police, the dog was being kept at the home of the attack by the owner’s family members and was not owned by any of the victims.

The dog was taken to an area animal clinic as evidence, WGEM reported.