Walmart workers help woman escape abusive boyfriend who held her captive, Ky. cops say

Employees at a Walmart in Kentucky helped a woman escape her abusive boyfriend who was allegedly holding her captive in a tent.

The woman told police that her boyfriend, 35-year-old Elmo Clinton Carroll, had been holding her against her will in a tent in Laurel County and hitting her when she tried to escape for over two days, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Laurel County is in southern Kentucky, about 40 miles from the Tennessee line.

The two went to a Walmart in the county on Tuesday evening to buy food, and the woman was able to escape to a different area of the store, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Employees then helped her hide from Carroll, who was pushing a shopping cart around the store looking for her, police said.

Deputies were called to the store, where they found and arrested Carroll, according to police.

The woman had injuries on her face, jaw and around her nose, police said.

Carroll is charged with fourth-degree assault, domestic violence and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, the Sheriff’s Office said.