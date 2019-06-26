Potato truck burst into flames days after one hauling chips caught fire, NC cops say

A truck carrying potatoes caught fire in North Carolina for the second time this month, officials say. Screengrab from WNCN's Facebook page

A truck carrying potatoes burst into flames in North Carolina — and it wasn’t the first time it’s happened this month.

Smoke went into the air, and traffic was snarled near the fire that started Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 40, according to WNCN and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

“Photos from the scene showed the trailer split into two sections near the rear wheels as the intense fire burned and melted the metal trailer,” WNCN reports.

The driver of the potato-hauling truck separated the trailer from the cab and wasn’t injured, spokesman Murico L. Stephens of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety told McClatchy in an email.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The fiery scene may have been familiar to drivers in the area.

SHARE COPY LINK Cars can catch fire for many reasons. Mechanical or electrical issues are the most common cause. A car can also catch fire as the result of a bad crash. If you see smoke or flames or smell burning rubber or plastic, respond immediately.

Just last week, a potato chip truck caught fire on Interstate 26 in nearby Asheville, the Citizen-Times reports.

The tractor trailer was speeding “when the driver lost control” and crashed into a rail. The truck then “jackknifed” across the highway, closing lanes of traffic, WLOS reports.

“The truck burned completely, but the driver was able to escape through a window” without getting hurt, according to the Citizen-Times.

That driver was charged with “exceeding safe speed,” WJZY reports.