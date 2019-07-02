Woman says husband killed her, then greets cops who rushed to her home, Utah police say

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice.

Multiple police departments surrounded a Utah home last week where a woman was allegedly shot and killed by her husband, media outlets reported.

After officers created a perimeter around the house about 2 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, they began calling for the husband to exit the home, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

That’s about the time Rebbecca Spring Nielson — the woman who police thought was killed — walked up to the scene, the newspaper reported.

Investigators say they soon learned that Nielson, 44, of Bluffdale, Utah, had smashed her husband’s laptop and stole his phone during a fight about another woman he was texting, according to Deseret News. Nielson, posing as her husband, used his phone to text the other woman that he had shot and killed his wife, the Salt Lake City newspaper reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Rebbecca claimed she wanted to see how the (the woman) would respond, and Rebbecca wanted to see if the (woman) would be … covering up the crime,” police said in a report obtained by Deseret News.

But rather than helping with a coverup, the woman called the police to report the supposed murder, the Gephardt Daily reported.

Nielson was charged with making a false police report involving death and criminal mischief, the news site reported.