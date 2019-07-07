Bloodhound leads rescuers to hungry, sunburnt 12-year-old missing in Wyoming, cops say

Watch these K9s stopping crime one paw at a time K-9s are active law enforcement partners. Take a look at them in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK K-9s are active law enforcement partners. Take a look at them in action.

A K-9 bloodhound from Colorado helped save the day while on a trip to Wyoming on Tuesday, police say.

Jessie the bloodhound was in Wyoming with her handler, Deputy K. Fosler, when they were contacted to help find a 12-year-old girl who’d been missing in the area for almost 20 hours, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in Facebook post.

Jessie searched for two hours in the “cactus-dense” area, braving the 90-degree heat in a cooling vest, police say.

When Jessie led her handler back in the direction from which they’d come, Fosler thought the bloodhound had lost the girl’s scent. Instead, Jessie led Fosler to a nearby home, where the deputy found the girl hiding near a large bush, police say.

The girl—identified as Brianna Weinert, according to the Casper Star-Tribune—was “hungry, dehydrated and sunburnt after 20 hours out in the elements” but showed no other signs of injury, police say.

“We’re thankful this young girl is going to be OK, and we’re thankful Deputy Fosler and K9 Jessie were in Wyoming and able to respond to help another agency and this family,” police wrote in the post.





The Federal Bureau of Investigation helped connect Jessie and her handler with the local authorities on the case, the Casper Star-Tribune reported. The FBI, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, Bureau of Land Management and Casper Fire-EMS all aided in the search. Members of an area flight school also spent two hours in the air searching for Brianna, the newspaper reported.

“This is one of those stories we’re glad to share with the public because it goes to our core mission of Protect, Serve, Enforce,” police said.