Woman fires shot in road-rage clash but hits husband in head, Alabama cops say

A road-rage clash Saturday night in Alabama sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head —because his wife’s gunshot went awry, WBRC reported.

Authorities say Erica Cole fired at someone else outside a Bremer home in a dispute that began on Highway 69 in Dodge City, AL.com reported. But she missed her intended target and hit her husband instead, Cullman County sheriff’s officials say.

Her husband, Nicholas Cole, is in stable condition following the 6:45 p.m. shooting, WVTM reported.

Erica Cole faces charges including attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment, The Cullman Times reported. She’s being held without bond.

