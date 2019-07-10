Worker dies driving four-wheeler out window of Amazon construction site, WI cops say

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. Have a look around. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. Have a look around.

A construction worker helping build an Amazon distribution center in Wisconsin died Wednesday morning, police said.

The worker operating a piece of equipment drove out of an upper floor window, falling about 30 feet to 40 feet, Oak Creek police said in a news release. The worker was driving a four-wheeler to move other equipment at the worksite in the city located south of Milwaukee, according to WITI.

Breaking: @OSHA_DOL investigators are on site at a construction accident in Oak Creek. The fire dept says one person has been taken to the hospital @fox6now pic.twitter.com/0CX5nkWogq — Bret Lemoine (@BretLemoine) July 10, 2019

The worker was pronounced dead at the hospital after being transported by Oak Creek firefighters, according to the release. The worker’s identity wasn’t released Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they are investigating the death with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

A spokeswoman for Amazon forwarded questions about the death to the property owner.

“This was a very sad incident,” the Amazon spokeswoman said in a email to McClatchy. “But as the investigation is still ongoing and the facility is not yet operational, questions are better answered by the owner of the site.”

Ryan Companies US, Inc. owns the site. A spokeswoman confirmed the death in an email.

“The incident is currently under investigation and we have no further details to provide at this time,” the company said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family, coworkers and friends.”