Crying baby deer gets police escort after rescue from busy Ohio interstate, video shows

Police officers rescue young deer from busy interstate Reports of a fawn running back and forth across an interstate highway in Ohio led police on a pursuit to rescue the fawn.

When police in Ohio heard about a baby deer on a busy highway, they decided to launch a rescue mission for the fawn.

Toledo police found the apparently frightened fawn dashing in the median of Interstate 475 on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. At least four officers tried corralling the fawn as it ran into a grassy area of the median while cars sped by, video shows.





“For the animal’s safety and to prevent traffic accidents due to stopped traffic, officers sprung into action,” police said in the Facebook post.

Finally, an officer lunged into the tall grass and captured the fawn, body-camera footage shows. The officers put the bleating baby deer in the back of their patrol car and drove to a wooded area. Then they released the fawn, and it quickly disappeared into the brush.

Naturally, the police department has taken to calling the young deer Bambi.

“Bambi was scared, but not injured,” police said in the Facebook post.