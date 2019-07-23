Disneyland fight seen on video leads to child endangerment and other criminal charges

Want to visit the happiest place on earth? Here are Disneyland’s ticket prices Ticket prices for Disneyland range per day and per preference of park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ticket prices for Disneyland range per day and per preference of park.

Charges have been filed against two men and a woman following a violent fight at Disneyland that was caught on video earlier in July, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

The altercation happened on July 6 and involved two men and two women. On Tuesday, the DA announced that three of the adults were charged.

Avery Desmond-Edwinn Robinson, 35, of Las Vegas was charged with five felonies and nine misdemeanors, including domestic battery with corporal injury, assault with a deadly weapon, and “assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury on a woman with whom he was in a dating relationship,” according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.

The District Attorney’s Office said Robinson is accused of attacking his sister, brother-in-law and girlfriend, as well as endangering children, threatening to kill his family members, and “assaulting a Disneyland employee with his vehicle after the family was escorted out of the park by Disneyland security.”

His sister, Andrea Nicole Robinson, 40, of Compton was charged with five misdemeanors, including battery and assault, the District Attorney’s Office said. Her husband, Daman Petrie, 44, also of Compton, is accused of punching Avery Robinson’s girlfriend in the face and is facing one misdemeanor charge of battery, according to the release.

The video, which is about four minutes long, is dated from July 6 and was posted to YouTube on July 7. It has been viewed more than 2.6 million times as of Tuesday. Click here to watch the video.

At the beginning of the video, a woman in a white tank top and a man in a red shirt appear to be talking heatedly near Goofy’s Playhouse. Another man in a white shirt stands nearby, and there is a stroller close to the pair as well.

The man in the red shirt yells “I don’t give a f---, b----!” and the woman appears to spit at him. The man begins to slap the woman and pull at her hair and the nearby man in the white shirt tries to intervene.

The men start fighting as the woman pushes the stroller, which has two young children in it, out of the way.

Another woman steps in and is punched in the face by the man in the white shirt. Other bystanders intervene and pull the men apart. The man in the red shirt then starts pulling the hair of the woman in the white shirt and punches her in the head.

Several bystanders, including a Disneyland janitor, try to step in and break up the fight, which continues until park security shows up.

During the fight, bystanders also picked up “at least one of the children in the group to get the child out of harm’s way” and put Avery Robinson in a chokehold, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Avery Robinson could be heard saying “I’m ready to go to jail tonight” and “referencing a Southern California gang,” during the fight, according to the news release.

The family was escorted out of the park by Disneyland security and taken to a parking structure to get their cars, the District Attorney’s Office said.

While they were in the parking structure, Avery Robinson allegedly tried to hit a Disneyland employee with his vehicle and threatened to kill his sister and her husband “while simulating a gun with his hand and pointing at the couple,” according to the news release.

The Anaheim Police Department said they responded to Disneyland to investigate the incident and took a report but added that all parties were “uncooperative.” The department later said it had turned the case over to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

If convicted on all charges, Avery Robinson could spend a maximum of seven years and four months in state prison, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Andrea Robinson could spend up to 2 1/2 years in jail if she’s convicted on all counts, while her husband could spend up to six months in jail, according to the release.