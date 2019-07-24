National
80-year-old woman’s New Mexico home destroyed in son’s deadly standoff with SWAT
Not only did Betty Vick lose a son in a standoff with New Mexico State Police on Friday, she also lost most of her home, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
Timmy Vick, 56, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following “an hours-long standoff” in Hurley, New Mexico, after reports of neighbors fighting, the Silver City Sun News reported.
Timmy Vick reportedly fired a shot during the altercation, then fled into the home he shared with his mother when police arrived, according to the publication.
During the 10-plus hour standoff, SWAT officers knocked holes in walls and fired multiple canisters of tear gas into the home, KRQE reported.
Officers eventually heard a shot inside and entered to find Vick dead, the SIlver City Sun News reported.
The destruction from the standoff has left 80-year-old Betty Vick virtually homeless, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
“She’s trying to create a space where she can stay, and she’s basically kind of sleeping in her vehicle or in a tent,” said state Rep. Rudy Martinez, D-N.M., who has been trying to help the family, KRQE reported.
“We got water to a toilet, but there’s no walls or roof around it,” said son Sam Vick, according to the Silver City Daily Press. “Who is ultimately responsible for this? My mom’s not a felon, she didn’t do anything.”
State police said Timmy Vick shot at officers and ignored attempts to negotiate his peaceful surrender from the home, KRQE reported. A police statement says damage exceeding $1,500 must be referred to a risk management office.
