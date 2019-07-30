Flight attendant in overhead bin startles Southwest Airlines passenger, video shows

Passenger discovers Southwest Airlines flight attendant in overhead bin A passenger was surprised to find a flight attendant in an overhead bin on her Southwest Airlines flight at Nashville International Airport on July 29, 2019. Southwest has not issued a statement about the incident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A passenger was surprised to find a flight attendant in an overhead bin on her Southwest Airlines flight at Nashville International Airport on July 29, 2019. Southwest has not issued a statement about the incident.

A woman got quite a surprise Monday as she boarded a Southwest Airlines flight.

Video shows a passenger appear startled when she turned her head and saw a flight attendant in the bin.

The flight was taking off from Nashville International Airport. But this isn’t the first time a Southwest attendant maneuvered into an overhead bin.

Another climbed in and posed for a picture on her first day on the job, Dallas News reported in February.

And apparently this isn’t too off-brand for a Southwest flight.

The airline company’s attendants are known for “cracking jokes, singing and doing whatever it takes to get passengers to pay attention” to safety instructions, Skift reported in 2014.