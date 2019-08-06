Ex-coach who blamed wife’s 1999 murder on a student is found guilty, Texas jury rules

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A former high school football coach in Texas has been found guilty in the murder of his pregnant wife 20 years ago, media outlets reported.

A Harris County jury found David Temple guilty Tuesday of shooting his wife, Belinda, in 1999 at the couple’s house in Katy, Texas, according to KPRC.

He previously was found guilty in 2007 and went to prison for nine years before an appeals court reversed the decision in 2016, citing “prosecutorial misconduct,” the Houston TV station reported.

Prosecutors accused Temple of having an affair with a co-worker — whom he later married — and killing his wife to get out of their marriage, KHOU reported. His second wife filed for divorce just days after the retrial started, according to KHOU.

Temple is accused of shooting his wife with a shotgun after she returned home from buying soup for their child, then “staging a crime scene” of a burglary in January 1999, the Houston Chronicle reported. He told investigators his wife was killed while he was at the park and a store with their toddler son, the newspaper reported.

Defense attorneys for Temple argued that a timeline of events used during the trial didn’t allow him enough time to murder his wife, KRIV reported. His attorneys tried to pin the killing on a disgruntled teenage student at the high school where Belinda Temple was a teacher, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The jury deliberated for more than eight hours before returning with a guilty verdict, KTRK reported.