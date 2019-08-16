Florida man uses front-end loader to dump dirt on car his girlfriend drove, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Beware boyfriends in front-end loaders.

A 20-year-old man from Crestview, Florida, was arrested this week after he dumped a load of dirt on his girlfriend and the car she was driving, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that has been shared more than 3,000 times in less than 24 hours.

Deputies said Hunter Mills was charged with criminal mischief Thursday following the incident off Phil-Dirt Drive in the Florida Panhandle city.

Mills was arrested Wednesday afternoon and released on $1,000 bond on Thursday night, WEAR-TV reported.

Before the dirty deed, Mills had invited the girlfriend to the spot to talk — but when she showed up in a white 2010 Cadillac that wasn’t hers and “refused to answer a question,” Mills “used a front-end loader and dumped a bucket full of dirt” on the driver-side roof of the car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Photos shared by the sheriff’s office on social media show the top of the Cadillac covered in about a foot of red-brown dirt. There’s also dirt on the driver’s seat of the car and on the floor.

The girlfriend wasn’t hurt, deputies said.

But the same can’t be said of the car: The window was open at the time, which caused “dirt to fill up the air vents, center console, and power windows,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Facebook commenters had plenty of questions about the bizarre crime.

“She did not find it odd she was meeting him in a dirt pit?” one person asked.

Deputies had a succinct response.

“He worked there,” the sheriff’s office replied.