Don’t bring ‘thermal detonator’ sodas from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on flights, TSA warns
Bird’s-Eye View of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Souvenir Coca Cola bottles designed to look like thermal detonators from the “Star Wars” films are a little too close to the real thing for comfort for the Transportation Safety Administration, the Orange County Register reports.
The Coke, Diet Coke and Sprite bottles are sold at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland in California and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida, Gizmodo reports.
In the movies, thermal detonators are palm-size explosives similar to grenades
In response to a question posted on Twitter, the TSA says the souvenir bottles are “replica explosives” and therefore banned from checked or carry-on luggage on all U.S. flights.
“It could create concern that it’s the real thing,” said TSA spokesperson Jim Gregory, the Orange County Register reported.
But custom lightsabers and astromech droids also sold at the Star Wars-themed lands are allowed in checked and carry-on luggage, PopSugar reported.
“Sadly the technology doesn’t currently exist to create a real lightsaber. However, you can pack a toy lightsaber in your carry-on or checked bag. May the force be with you,” the TSA wrote on it’s website about the props.
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, set in the Black Spire Outpost of the planet Batuu, opened May 31 at Disneyland and opens Thursday at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
The “thermal detonator” soda bottles include distinctive logos in Aurebesh, the written form of the galactic language spoken in the Star Wars universe, Gizmodo reported.
The souvenir plastic bottles cost $5 each, CNBC reported.
