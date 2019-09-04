Thief drives off with alligator-themed roller coaster at Ohio county fair, police say

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips

Someone stole a roller coaster in broad daylight — and police in Ohio can’t find the culprit.

The thief apparently loaded up a “Go-Gator” roller coaster at the Union County fairgrounds and drove away, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

It’s hard to miss the large carnival ride. The roller coaster is about 20 feet long and has “alligator-designed train cars,” police said.

A surveillance camera caught the suspected thief driving away with the roller coaster in tow the night before it was reported stolen, police said.

A picture released by the Sheriff’s Office shows a white Dodge Ram truck with a flat bed pulling a purple and green trailer loaded with the roller coaster.