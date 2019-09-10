KISS drummer sworn in as honorary Texas cop – in full makeup and costume at concert

KISS drummer Eric Singer was sworn in as a honorary police officer before a concert Monday in Houston, Texas. Photo by Wharton Police Department.

Rock and patrol all night?

A police department in Texas just added to its force by adding one of the rockers from KISS — sort of.

Eric Singer, a longtime drummer for the band, was sworn in as a “honorary corporal” by the Wharton Police Department, according to a Facebook post.

Singer was in full “Catman” makeup and costume for the ceremony just before the band’s concert Monday in Houston, pictures show.

Wharton Police Chief Terry David Lynch performed the swearing in — wearing a KISS band T-shirt himself.

“We appoint you to the rank of honorary corporal with our department, in grateful acknowledgment of the honor and respect you show all of America’s dedicated law enforcement heroes and their families,” the police chief wrote in a letter to Singer.

This isn’t the first time during the “End of the Road World Tour” that the band has given a nod to law enforcement.

Singer, along with bassist Gene Simmons and guitarists Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer, joined Illinois station WQAD for a segment of “Wheel of Misfortune,” which draws attention to wanted people in the Quad City region.The station filmed a video of police officers dressed as KISS and asked the band to participate.

Singer replaced former drummer Eric Carr, who died of cancer in while recording an album, in 1991, according to the band’s website. He was later replaced by original drummer Peter Criss but returned to the band in 2001, according to the site.