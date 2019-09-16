This is what happened when a driver tried to Snapchat a hailstorm, Idaho police say

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

Idaho State Police shared pictures on Twitter last week showing what can happen when a driver is distracted by social media — and the photos speak for themselves.

“This driver tried to Snapchat a video of the hailstorm in Island Park,” police said Friday. “The outcome was predictable.”

The photos show that the car rolled off the highway and into a field near some trees.

Island Park is on Idaho’s eastern edge near the border with Wyoming, not far from Yellowstone National Park.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

State police said the driver was cited for reckless driving.



This driver tried to Snapchat a video of the hailstorm in Island Park - the outcome was predictable. Cited for Reckless Driving.

pic.twitter.com/JuJfBBCYAK — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) September 14, 2019

Police didn’t say if the driver was injured.