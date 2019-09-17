Newly-formed Tropical Storm Imelda threatens part of Texas with heavy rains, floods

A tropical depression has formed off the Texas coast, the National Hurrican Center says. National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Imelda has formed suddenly off the Texas coast — and made landfall Tuesday afternoon near Freeport. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Sargent to Port Bolivar, the NHS says.

The storm, named Tuesday at 12 p.m. CDT, threatens to bring heavy rains and flooding to parts of the upper Texas coast including Houston and Galveston, the NHS says.

Areas in the depression’s path could get between five and 10 inches of rain, with some areas getting 15 inches, the NHS says. Winds are expected to reach 35 mph with some stronger gusts before the center makes landfall.

Officials say the depression is moving north at 7 mph and is expected to shift north-northwestward Wednesday evening, KPRC reported.

While cities including Houston and Galveston could see flooding, Dallas and Forth Worth are expected to get up to a half inch of rain in the coming days, KXAS reported.

San Antonio is also expected to see some scattered showers related to Imelda, WOAI reported.