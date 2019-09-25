National
Former Texas Tech star and NBA player killed as he ran away from gunmen, video shows
Video shows suspects wanted in connection to former NBA player Andre Emmett death
Former Texas Tech basketball star and NBA player Andre Emmett was shot and killed in Dallas while running away from armed attackers, video shows.
Dallas police released home surveillance video of the deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning. It shows Emmett, 37, sitting in a Range Rover parked in his driveway as two suspects walk up to the vehicle.
A man with a gun appeared to strike Emmett while he was still seated in the SUV before Emmett gets out and runs away from the attackers.
Another home surveillance camera captured audio of a gunman shouting, “Don’t move, don’t move!” before Emmett sprints down the street. Then the gunman appears to fire at Emmett and both attackers run after him, video shows.
A person found Emmett a few hundred feet from his home and called 911, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
The suspect left the scene in a white Chrysler 300, police said.
Police — and Emmett’s family — are asking for help finding the suspects who shot Emmett, the father of two young girls, KTVT reported.
“I’d like to know why ... and I’d like to know who,” Emmett’s aunt Karen Oliver-Thomas told KTVT. “It’s just tough for us and we’re trying to make sense of everything.”
Emmett graduated from Carter High School in Dallas before starring at Texas Tech, playing for the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets in the NBA and most recently the Big 3, a professional three-on-three league, The Dallas Morning News reported. He also played in leagues abroad, including in Europe, South America, Asia and Mexico, the newspaper reported.
Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard posted a video Monday about Emmett, calling him “arguably the best player in program history and even a better person.”
The university’s basketball program also tweeted its condolences.
Emmett was also remembered for his charitable work leading the Dreams Really Exist foundation intended to help students receive resources and support for athletics and school, according to its website.
“Basketball was a vehicle that he used to do the things he wanted to do for the community,” Oliver-Thomas told KDFW. “This community as a whole has lost a great person.”
