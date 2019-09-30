Residents told to take ‘extreme caution’ as escaped cougar prowls Kansas neighborhoods

A cougar escaped the Riverside Park and Ralph Mitchell Zoo in Independence, Kansas, on Monday morning, officials said. Photo from Riverside Park and Ralph Mitchell Zoo on Facebook.

A cougar is on the loose in a Kansas town after escaping from a zoo Monday morning, officials say.

Residents are urged to take “extreme caution.”

The cougar escaped Riverside Park and Ralph Mitchell Zoo in Independence, a town in southeast Kansas, according to a news release posted on Facebook. Park officials and police officers are searching the area for the animal.

“Citizens should take extreme caution, and if you see the cougar do not approach and immediately call 911,” officials said. “At this time we encourage the public to avoid the area.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officials have not yet released how the cougar escaped.