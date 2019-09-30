Stepdad offered teen girl help with immigration in exchange for sex, Nebraska cops say

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

A Nebraska man is accused of offering to help his teenage stepdaughter with the immigration process — if she’d have sex with him, police say.

The 74-year-old stepfather asked the 18-year-old “what she was willing to sacrifice for immigration documents,” according to Grand Island, Nebraska, police. The stepfather told her that she would need to “succumb to sexual relations with him after she marries,” according to police.

He was arrested on charges of criminal attempt at incest and solicitation of prostitution, according to a police report.

The teenager told police instead of having sex with her stepfather, The Grand Island Independent reported.

“Chances are he may not even be able to (help her), but if she doesn’t know the immigration laws and doesn’t know the process, she may not know that,” Grand Island police Capt. Jim Duering told the newspaper.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, immigrants can be vulnerable to sexual assault “because of, among other things, their lack of familiarity with their legal rights, misinformation they may have about the U.S. legal system, lack of access to service providers, and language barrier issues.”