Watch thieves plow a stolen car into a California Walgreens and quickly steal an ATM

SHARE COPY LINK

A brazen ATM theft at a Walgreens in California was caught on video Monday — and the crime took less than a minute to carry out, according to police.

Police in Scotts Valley north of Santa Cruz released footage of the crime on Facebook Tuesday, writing that “a group of unknown suspects used a stolen vehicle to smash into the front door of our local Walgreens and steal the ATM from inside the building.”

The masked thieves struck around 3 a.m. Monday, according to police.

The vehicle used to plow into the front of the store “had been stolen out of Santa Cruz,” KSBW reports.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“The stolen SUV was left at the scene, so it is unknown what type of getaway vehicle the suspects used to transport the ATM,” police said.

The 34-second clip that police shared shows the SUV backing into the front doors, leaving a pile of wreckage that two suspects quickly hopped over and moved on their way to the ATM inside the store.

Around four suspects can be seen clearing debris to create a path for the money-dispensing machine, then working to move it out of the store.

“If anyone has any information about this incident please call SVPD at 831-440-5670,” police said.