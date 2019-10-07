Watch Texas cops chase down man accused of raping woman and stuffing her in trunk

SHARE COPY LINK

A Texas man is accused of kidnapping a woman as she left work — then raping her and stuffing her in a car trunk, police say.

Video shows cops chasing him down through a wooded area about 10 hours later.

The man was standing at the woman’s car when she got off her job at a fast food restaurant in Lufkin about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, KYTX reported. She recognized him as a former neighbor who lived near her for a very short time, police said.

“Get in or I’ll kill you,” he said, according to police.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The woman drove several blocks until he took over and went to a dead end, KETK reported. Then he raped the woman and locked her in the trunk of the car, police said.

As her attacker began to drive, the woman escaped the trunk and ran away, KYTX reported. He chased her but gave up and drove off in the car, the Tyler TV station reported.

The woman called the cops and told investigators she only knew the man as “Mon,” police said.

About 11 a.m., police responded to a “disturbance” involving someone named “Mon.” Officers suspected it was the same man who sexually assaulted the woman and prioritized catching him, police said.

Body camera video shows an officer run after the man through tall grass and a wooded area.

“It’s the end of the road, brother,” the officer yells as he chases the suspect toward other cops. “They’re waitin’ on ya!”

The officer finds the man in thick brush and attempts to hit him with a taser, but it misses. The cop continues chasing the man until finding him among trees, apparently giving up the chase.

Zataymon Skinner, 30, of Lufkin was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault, police said.

Police said the case was a reminder for everyone to fight if they find themselves in the same situation “because your odds of survival decrease significantly at that point.”

“We are so thankful this woman escaped with her life and that we were able to get Skinner in custody before he victimized anyone else,” said Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, according to KTRE.