Avoid washing your clothes for 5 days, officials warn town on North Carolina coast

Could you go five days without washing a load of clothes? That's what Surf City, NC, officials are asking citizens to do this week.

An entire town on the North Carolina coast is being told to avoid washing clothes for the week - and it’s not going over well.

The unusual recommendation was made via a matter-of-fact Facebook post from Surf City officials and directed at “all Pender County Island residents.”

It wasn’t explained exactly why the water would be unsafe for clothes from Oct. 7 through Oct. 11, but it coincides with a “directional flush of the hydrants and waterlines,” the post said. Surf City, a town of about 2,300 people, is about 40 miles northeast of Wilmington.

“The purpose of this flush is to remove excess iron from the water lines,” officials explained on Facebook.

“Residents may experience discolored water. This excess water [poses] no heath risk, but residents are discouraged from washing clothes during this time.”

The water “should clear up through normal use,” the post assured, without giving a specific date.

Residents of Topsail Beach - a nearby island community in Pender County - will not be affected by the issue, since they’re on a different water system, Topsail Beach officials told the Port City Daily.

Reaction to the Surf City post has been a mix of sarcasm and disbelief on social media, including a man who wondered if the town had mistakenly shared a post from years past.

“It’s gonna be murder catching up with our families of 5, and extracurricular activities/sports,” posted Brandy Davis on the town’s Facebook page.

“I just saw a post this morning after I did laundry yesterday,” wrote Ashley Riffle, guessing the water discoloration might be the issue.

“Luckily it was just one load and they seem okay, but I would be extremely upset if a couple hundred dollars of uniforms had been ruined because the only notification was through social media,” she said on Facebook.