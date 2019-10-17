What became of the 310 birds that crashed into NASCAR Hall of Fame? Here’s the latest

It’s still a mystery why 310 birds flew head-first into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, but rescuers believe they arrived in time to save most of the flock.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue reported Thursday that 102 of the chimney swifts were only stunned by the impact, and recovered enough to be released. Another 103 are being treated for “broken wings, legs or other fractures,” the animal rescue agency reported.

The remaining 100-plus birds were either dead on arrival or had to be euthanized, agency officials said on Facebook.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is a nonprofit and is using donated money to treat the birds at a compound in Indian Land, southeast of Charlotte.

Witnesses say the birds began crashing into the museum in uptown between 10 and 11 p.m. Tuesday. A woman named Holl Belle posted video and said she watched some birds awaken and try “killing themselves again ... running into different buildings.”

Audubon North Carolina told the McClatchy news group it sent out teams Wednesday evening to play “chimney swift recordings, trying to draw birds away from the NASCAR building.” (The national Audubon Society has posted recordings of the birds on their website.).

Officials say it is “very unusual” for chimney swifts to crash into windows.

“Audubon volunteers have documented this a few times in North Carolina cities, but only one bird at a time – not a large-scale event like this one,” the nonprofit told McClatchy in a release.

“We suspect these birds... were out past their bedtime possibly because they could not find a suitable chimney in which to roost. And lights inside the NASCAR Hall of Fame shone brightly, reflected by low cloud cover, attracting and disorienting the birds and leading to collisions,” said the Audubon North Carolina release.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame was closed to tourists at the time of the incident. The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority released a statement Wednesday reporting animal control officials “confirmed there are not any health issues that might affect the public, our guests or employees.”

“We welcome the opportunity to meet with representatives from The Audubon Society and learn what may be the root cause of this regrettable incident,” CRVA spokeswoman Karen Brand said in the release.

“The NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza is a public space that is frequented well into the night, and evening events are a critical component of the NASCAR Hall’s success. Finding a balance between operations and safety is our goal. After learning more, we are willing to evaluate potential adjustments that we hope would mitigate future occurrences,” she said in the release.

Audubon officials said they will meet with museum staff to discuss turning out lights in the evenings “through mid-November to protect swifts and other birds migrating south for the winter.”