Drug dealers use Lyft for 3-hour trip – until driver makes mistake, Indiana cops say

A Lyft driver’s lead foot is part of the reason cops in Indiana were able to make a drug bust Friday morning, police say.

Two men from California caught a ride from the ride-hailing service for an approximately three-hour drive from Chicago to Fort Wayne, Indiana — with a load of marijuana in tow early Friday morning, cops say. The California residents had flown into the Midwest to deliver the drugs, police say.

When the vehicle was passing through Valparaiso, Indiana, a police officer caught it speeding and noted “numerous suspicious observations,” according to a Facebook post.

The officer searched the vehicle around 1 a.m. with a police dog named Rico, who then alerted his handler to the smell of drugs, police said. Cops reported finding 10 pounds of marijuana in individually packaged bags.

Riversile, California resident Erik Osvaldo Garcia, 24, and Colton, California resident Miguel Gameros-Gonzalez, 23, were charged with felony dealing of marijuana, according to jail records.

It isn’t the first time drug dealers have been caught this week trafficking drugs with a ride-hailing service. In Utah, an Uber passenger was accused of transporting 11 pounds of meth last Friday, The Associated Press reported.