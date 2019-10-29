National
40,000 pounds of avocados spill onto interstate in Texas crash, cops say. Two injured
A whole lot of avocados just tumbled onto a Texas interstate during a crash involving two big rigs and a van, cops say.
Two people had minor injuries, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
The semitrailer hauling 40,000 pounds of avocados overturned on Interstate 10 in Cibolo, just northeast of San Antonio, the newspaper reported.
The crash happened about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday when the truck toppled over, tearing open the cargo trailer, police tweeted. Avocados littered the interstate, requiring several hours of cleanup, police said.
A tanker truck hit the overturned semitrailer, but it remained upright, police said. Then a passenger van was hit, but the vehicle was able to drive away, police told the San Antonio Express-News.
Police said the the avocado truck “drifted toward the center median” and overturned when the driver over-corrected, KSAT reported.
The road was closed for several hours as crews cleaned up the mess, but police had fun with it. They hashtagged a social media post with #fiberhighway and #whynotdonuts.
