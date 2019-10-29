40,000 pounds of avocados spill onto interstate in Texas crash, cops say. Two injured

A whole lot of avocados just tumbled onto a Texas interstate during a crash involving two big rigs and a van, cops say.

Two people had minor injuries, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

The semitrailer hauling 40,000 pounds of avocados overturned on Interstate 10 in Cibolo, just northeast of San Antonio, the newspaper reported.

The crash happened about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday when the truck toppled over, tearing open the cargo trailer, police tweeted. Avocados littered the interstate, requiring several hours of cleanup, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

#cibolotraffic alert IH10 closure

At 1241am, two truck tractor-semi trailers were involved in a major accident. A box trailer full of avocados overturned causing the cargo box to tear open. Several thousand avocados littered the Eastbound lanes of IH-10 at mile marker 599. pic.twitter.com/6UwOzTfsdN — Cibolo Police Dept (@CiboloPD) October 29, 2019

A tanker truck hit the overturned semitrailer, but it remained upright, police said. Then a passenger van was hit, but the vehicle was able to drive away, police told the San Antonio Express-News.

Police said the the avocado truck “drifted toward the center median” and overturned when the driver over-corrected, KSAT reported.

The road was closed for several hours as crews cleaned up the mess, but police had fun with it. They hashtagged a social media post with #fiberhighway and #whynotdonuts.

2nd big rig was a tanker which remained upright. IH-10 EB is closed. Traffic is being diverted off the main lanes at mm 599 and can re-enter at mm 600. We will update when opened. Expect several more hours before complete. #fiberhighway #pitsinpits #hearthealthy #whynotdonuts pic.twitter.com/TA4LczEjDf — Cibolo Police Dept (@CiboloPD) October 29, 2019