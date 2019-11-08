Vandals spray foam sealant in dozens of Florida parking meters, police say

Drivers in St. Petersburg, Florida, have enjoyed a reprieve from parking meters in recent days — but now it’s come to an end, according to police.

Two people have been arrested and charged with spraying foam sealant in dozens of the city’s downtown parking meters, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Nicholas Windholz, 34, faces three counts of felony criminal mischief, and Kiersten Lyons, 32, faces one count of felony criminal mischief, police said.

“Time expired for parking meter vandals,” police said Friday on Twitter.

The arrests come after police reported on Wednesday that they had “discovered 21 more parking meters damaged with foam sealant along Beach Drive N.E. And Bayshore Dr.”

Police said on Facebook that the spate of vandalism this week was the third incident since Oct. 27, estimating that the damage to impacted parking meters was thousands of dollars.

Police said that 27 meters were damaged on Oct. 27, and 26 more were vandalized on Nov. 1.

But Facebook commenters didn’t seem to mind.

“Not all heroes wear capes!” one person wrote on the Nov. 1 police Facebook post.

“Praise be to the Great Parking Bandit of St Pete,” another commented on the Nov. 6 Facebook post. “May they be blessed with an unlimited amount of foam.”